15th J&K Rugby 7’s Championship commences

Srinagar, May 29: The 15th J&K UT Rugby 7's Championship 2023 started at Polo Ground, here on Monday.
On the first day of the championship, Senior gold was claimed by Srinagar, with Jammu securing the silver position, closely followed by Kupwara and Pulwama earning bronze. The matches showcased intense competition and extraordinary performances, captivating the audience with every pass, tackle, and try.
In the Junior category, Srinagar emerged victorious, securing the gold medal, while Jammu displayed exceptional skills to clinch the silver medal. The Under-14 category witnessed Jammu's dominance, earning them the gold medal, while Shopian showcased their talent by securing the silver medal.
In the Under 12 category, Kupwara bagged a gold medal, while Bandipora displayed great potential, earning the Silver medal.
Muhammad Iqbal, Manager of Indoor Sports Complex Polo Ground, was the chief guest on the occasion.
"We are thrilled to witness the remarkable talent and passion displayed by the rugby players at the 15th J&K UT Rugby 7's Championship," said Iqbal.
"This championship serves as a testament to the growth of rugby in our region and highlights the dedication of athletes, coaches, and organizers involved. It is an honour to witness such outstanding performances on the field."