17th SNW Tourney Final| Master XI Ompora beats Kashmir Knights

Srinagar: Masters XI Ompora emerged winner in the 17th edition of the SNW Memorial T20 cricket tournament played at SNW Ground Chanderhama Pattan on Saturday.

In the final Masters XI Ompora were against Kashmir Knights Sozeith. Batting first Kashmir Knights scored 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs.Uzaib with 69 runs from 38 balls was highest scorer for them while Rafiq Baba took three wickets for Masters XI Ompora and Touseef took two.

In reply, Masters XI Ompora achieved the required target in 18.1 overs For the loss of five wickets. Aijaz Bhat with 46 runs from 40 balls was the highest scorer for them while Tauseef scored unbeaten 34 from 16. Masters XI won the match by five wickets and lifted the title. Tauseef was awarded man of the match.