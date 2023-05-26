‘194 students to represent J&K in 66th National School Games’

Srinagar, May 26: The 194 students from all over J&K are set to represent J&K in the 66th National School Games 2022-23 scheduled to be held in Delhi, Gwalior and Bhopal(MP) from June 6 to 13.
Department of Youth Services and Sports has completed Inter-division UT level competitions and 194 selected participants escorted by 40 officials of the Department are going to participate in the 66th National School Games.
The contingent is scheduled to leave from Jammu on June 3.
The School Games Federation of India is conducting the 66th National School Games (2022-23) in Swimming, Basketball, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Taekwondo, Yoga, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Shooting, Chess, Handball and Gymnastics in the age group of Under 19 years (Boys & Girls) after a gap of three years.
Congratulating the selected 194 players taking part in the School National at Delhi, Director of the Department, Subash C Chhibber said that the UT level competitions are going on in Athletics, Boxing, Hockey, Badminton, Football, Judo, Volleyball and Table Tennis (U-19 Boys & Girls) at Jammu and the selected players shall participate in these sports disciplines at National level at Bhopal from June 6 to 13 and at Gwalior from June 8 to 12.