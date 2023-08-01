19th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament concludes

Paying tribute to the martyrs the DGP said that this tournament started in 1998 in memory of martyr Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad Baba and has grown bigger and bigger adding that Jammu and Kashmir Police is organising this event without a break in good & as well as bad times. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue its endeavour of organizing different events in memory of martyrs and reaffirmed that J&K Police is always there to assist and support the families of martyrs.

He said that huge contributions from sports & football lovers have not only kept this martyr's memorial event alive, and their support has contributed to organising this event with more enthusiasm & energy each year, DGP added. He said that witnessing the level of performance in the final match, all efforts will be made to take this championship to new heights so that its reach will be extended further.