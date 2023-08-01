19th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament concludes

Srinagar, Aug 1: The 19th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament-2023 organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme and in collaboration with J&K Football Association, J&K Sports Council concluded on Tuesday at Synthetic Turf Ground TRC Srinagar with FC-1 among men teams and Kashmir Arrows among women teams emerged as tournament champions.
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.
Special DsG RR Swain, A K Choudhary, ADsGP SJM Gillani, M.K Sinha, Sunil Kumar and Alok Kumar, IsGP Nitish Kumar, BS Tuti, DsIG Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Shahid Mehraj, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman and Abdul Qayoom, AIsG of PHQ, Kashmir based Commandants of JKAP/IRP battalions,
Chairman J&K Football Association Wasim Aslam, General Secretary JKFA Prof B A Shah, Nazir Ahmad Andrabi, Head Referee Association JKFA Nazir Ahmad Bhat, members of JK Sports Council and other civil, police officers besides a large number of football lovers were present at the occasion.
Dilbag Singh while speaking at the closing ceremony congratulated winners and participants and said that yet another mega event conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police has successfully concluded in the peaceful scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.
He congratulated the ADGP Armed J&K, his team, JK Football Association, and participating teams of men and women for the successful conduct of the mega event besides the media fraternity for covering the event. He congratulated the participating teams for putting the show no less than a national-level event. He hoped that in the future editions of the tournaments, more women's teams will participate, adding that ADGP Armed will also try to prepare the JK Police Women team.
Paying tribute to the martyrs the DGP said that this tournament started in 1998 in memory of martyr Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad Baba and has grown bigger and bigger adding that Jammu and Kashmir Police is organising this event without a break in good & as well as bad times. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue its endeavour of organizing different events in memory of martyrs and reaffirmed that J&K Police is always there to assist and support the families of martyrs.
He said that huge contributions from sports & football lovers have not only kept this martyr's memorial event alive, and their support has contributed to organising this event with more enthusiasm & energy each year, DGP added. He said that witnessing the level of performance in the final match, all efforts will be made to take this championship to new heights so that its reach will be extended further.
DGP J&K said during these tournaments few good players emerge from different teams as exceptional talent, he requested Jammu Kashmir Football Association to include Jammu and Kashmir Police in their plans and actions to boost the morale of such talented players. He assured that the J&K Police will provide all support and assistance in promoting the talented players.
Stating that it is time to organise different sports events also in those areas which were attached with negativity, DGP said that J&K Police with the support of people, sports lovers & organisers will soon organise sports events in the Sher Khas(Down Town) area of Srinagar which is full of talented youth and sports lovers. Shri Singh said it gives immense pleasure to hear when a tourist visits Sher Khas and speaks about positivity and good things. He expressed gratitude to all those who played a vital role in bringing peaceful changes and appealed to all to come together for strengthening the peace, brotherhood and good atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier in his welcome address ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani thanked the DGP for gracing the ceremony and briefed about the fixtures and participation of teams in the tournament. While congratulating the winning and runner-up teams, Shri Gillani said that this tournament is one of the popular events being organised by the JKP.
He said that the participation of 4 women's teams for the first time in the tournament. He also thanked the participating players, spectators, media persons, and the people for making the event a success besides JK Football Association for their support.
Pertinent to mention that the 19th edition of Martyrs Memorial Football Championship 2023 was inaugurated on July 24. During the championship, 46 teams including 4 women's teams participated. Six teams who participated in the championship came from outside Kashmir Valley.