1st-ever Sitting Volleyball match held at KU

Para-players from different parts of Kashmir participated in the match, which was held on directions of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, who has instructed for organising various sports activities for specially-abled persons on a regular basis.

The Directorate is mulling organising several inter-college para events, alongside regular inter-college sports activities, to provide equal opportunities to specially-abled students to showcase their talent.

In a three-set match, team Green defeated team Red by 2 sets to 1. The scores were: 23-25, 25-21 and 26-24.