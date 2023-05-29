1st-ever Sitting Volleyball match held at KU

Srinagar, May 29: The first-ever sitting volleyball match was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir, at the main campus on Monday.
Para-players from different parts of Kashmir participated in the match, which was held on directions of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, who has instructed for organising various sports activities for specially-abled persons on a regular basis.
The Directorate is mulling organising several inter-college para events, alongside regular inter-college sports activities, to provide equal opportunities to specially-abled students to showcase their talent.
In a three-set match, team Green defeated team Red by 2 sets to 1. The scores were: 23-25, 25-21 and 26-24.
Director DPES, DrMussavir Ahmed, distributed the prizes among the players and said the University has lined up various sports events for specially-abled players in its schedule of sports activities.
Such events will be a regular feature across the University’s campuses, he said.
The para-players expressed their gratitude to the organisers, especially Vice-Chancellor, for providing them with a platform and requested the VC to organise more such events in future.