1st Hogam sports tournament held

Srinagar, May 13: The first Hogam sports tournament started with a run from Dachigam National Park to Chandpora Ground.
The event was held in basic race formats from the start, Sprint 3Km, with about 20 obstacles.
The Hogam Sports Relief Art has three sports branches, called 1-Tisapa (Crossing Sports Barriers), 2- Lightning (Individual Arts-Deformation), 3- The Drama (Dramatic Fighting).
A large number of students participated in this tournament from different schools and clubs. Mother Land High School, Millennium International School, Crescent Public School, Iron Fist Wing Chun Academy, Leez Karate Dojo.
“I was pleasantly surprised with my performance especially in having the energy and strength for the obstacles, ascents, descents, and the running,” said Areeba (gold medallist in the senior category).
The event was administratively supported and directed by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army to promote goodwill and friendship between the Army and the awaam, particularly youth and children.
Chairman of the Kashmir Society, FarooqRenzushah, SHO HarwanKhushab Kumar, MD Fashion Fiesta and Arshad were the guests on the occasion.