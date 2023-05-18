1st Inter-School football championship to be held at Doon

Srinagar: A first-of-its-kind private top-level Inter-School football championship is going to kick start at Doon International School here on May 27.
In the event 16 School teams from all over Kashmir are going to participate and 59 matches would be played during the event.
During the inaugural ceremony, all the 16 teams would be present at the venue. The event is organised by Frisk Film Production in collaboration with Doon International. Arise International Academy is sponsoring the event.
"It is first of its kind football event being held in Kashmir. For the first time Inter-School level event would be held on professional lines with students, and players enjoying all kinds of facilities," said Javed Ahmad organiser of the event.
"The matches would be conducted in a professional manner. All the top private institutes of Kashmir will participate in the event. The matches would be broadcasted live on various platforms, " he said.