1st ODI | Rahul's superb knock helps India beat Australia by 5 wkts

It was a brilliant knock by Rahul as he started cautiously, hitting only four boundaries in his fifty before opening up to hammer three fours and a six as he used all his experience to help India extricate themselves from a sticky situation.

Rahul (75 not out off 91 balls) raised 108 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 69 balls) after adding 44 runs for the fifth wicket stand with stand-in captain Hardik Pandya as India scored 191/5 in 39.5 overs after Shami (3-17) and Siraj (3-29) bowled brilliant second spells as Australia were bundled out for 188 in 35.4 overs.