1st Positive Kashmir knockout tournament inaugurated

Srinagar: The first Positive Kashmir knockout football tournament kick started at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Friday.

The inaugural match was played under floodlights; the event was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir , PK Pole, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Bharat Rawat, Mentor, Positive Kashmir (NGO), Bilal Ahmad Bhat, DDC Vice Chairman Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmed Mir, Owner HK Cements and former Ishfaq Ahmad International Footballer were the guests of honors.

Officials of JKFA and JKSC were also present on the occasion.

Before the Inauguration of the championship an exhibition football match was played between the Veterans of DFA Srinagar XI and Veterans of Positive Kashmir XI. DFA Srinagar Veteran team won this match by 3 goals to one. Immediately after the Veteran match, the inaugural match of the Championship was played between Iqbal Sports FC and Positive Kashmir XI.

In the allotted time the score was 1-1 and the outcome was decided through tie breaker. In tie breaker Positive Kashmir defeated Iqbal Sports by 4-2 goals.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association and the Positive Kashmir (NGO) in collaboration with JKSC.