1st U-16 inter-school Football tournament kick starts at DPS Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 20: The first inter-school under-16 Football Tournament-2022 organised by the Baramulla private schools association kick started on Tuesday at Delhi Public School (DPS) Baramulla.
The tournament is being organised as part of the ongoing campaign of Nasha Mukt Bharat and will be played on a knock-out basis. Around 11 schools participated in the football tournament.
The inaugural match was played between DPS Baramulla and Sopore Public School during which the former maintained its dominance in the game and emerged victorious in the match with a 3-1 score.
DPS scored three goals against the opponent team out of which two goals were hit during the first half. During the second half of the game, a team from Sopore Public School scored one goal but their opponents were quick to hit the 3rd goal of the match and won the match.
The tournament was thrown open by the Commanding Officer (CO) Col. Rishikesh while President Municipal Corporation Baramulla Touseef Raina was also present at the occasion.
The representatives of the participating schools were also present during the inaugural ceremony of the tournament.
Later, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla G M Lone also attended the inaugural match of the tournament.
Addressing the students of the participating teams, the CEO said the government was putting in all efforts for the development of the students in government as well as private schools.
He briefed about the achievements made in the education sector in Baramulla and said the government was at the forefront of the development of the education sector.