2-day Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo Championship held

Srinagar: The two-day Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo Championships were held at Sher-E-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar.

The event, organised by the J&K Taekwondo Association under the aegis of the Taekwondo Federation of India, paid tribute to the late Janab Farooq Ahmed, the esteemed founder of Taekwondo in Kashmir. Under the emblem of "My Youth, My Pride," the championship attracted more than 700 participants from various weight categories and age divisions across all districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Subash Chander Chhibber, Director of the Department of Youth Services and Sports who was the Chief Guest was accompanied by Rouf Ahmed Bhat, Sports Promoter & Under Secretary to the Government.