2 matches played in Premier League end in a draw

Srinagar: In the ongoing Khyber Premier Division football league two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA) held Kashmir Avengers FC to a 2-2 draw. At half time Kashmir Avengers FC were leading by 2-0. Kelvin and Saqib were scorers for Kashmir Avengers FC.

In the second half, SCFA made a remarkable comeback to equalise the score by scoring two goals. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Ali and Parvez were the scorers for SCFA. Parvez of SCFA was awarded man of the match.