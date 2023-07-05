2 Srinagar athletes travel 412 kms on cycle from Sgr to Leh

Srinagar, July 5: In order to encourage youngsters to have active, healthy lifestyles, two athletes from Eidgah Srinagar cycled 412 kilometres in three days from Srinagar to Leh.
The duo started their journey on July 2 and travelled 412 kilometres in just 32 hours and 30 minutes.
Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Showkat Ahmad Sofi from the downtown area of Srinagar started their journey on a cycle from Eidgah on July 2 morning and reached Leh on July 4.
The aim behind the journey was to create awareness among the masses about healthy lifestyles & attract youngsters towards fitness.