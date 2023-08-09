20th District Water Skiing Championship begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: A three-day 20th District Water Skiing Championship was inaugurated on August 8 at Water Sports Centre Nigeen Lake Srinagar. which is being organised by J&K Water Skiing Association, under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council.
A statement said that the inauguration was done by Joint Secretary, Sports Council, Muzaffar Ahmad, who was accompanied by Director Water Sports Mir Bilqees.
The inaugural session was started by different water sports activities like water surfing, water skiing, mano water skiing, wakeboard water skiing, double skiing, zigzag skiing, and Cris cross skiing. Various water sports players from Srinagar, Bandipora Budgam, Ganderbal and Baramulla districts took part in this aquatic sports event.
The championship started today and will end on August 10.