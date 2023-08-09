20th District Water Skiing Championship begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: A three-day 20th District Water Skiing Championship was inaugurated on August 8 at Water Sports Centre Nigeen Lake Srinagar. which is being organised by J&K Water Skiing Association, under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council.

A statement said that the inauguration was done by Joint Secretary, Sports Council, Muzaffar Ahmad, who was accompanied by Director Water Sports Mir Bilqees.