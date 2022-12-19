21 J&K cricketers to go under hammer in IPL auction

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which four players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 are from associate nations. Around 87 players from the list can attract buyers.

For J&K cricket the final list of players who are set to go under the hammer has brought in a big surprise. The list includes 21 cricketers from J&K which is the highest ever. It is a major surprise for everyone but the main reason for this change is pointed out as the emergence of Umran Malik who has taken the cricket World by storm. Malik has represented India in ODI and T20I. He is known for his extreme pace and has brought in renewed focus towards J&K players, particularly pacers. Among the shortlisted players around 14 are pacers.