22nd J&K UT Squash Championship begins

A statement said that Muzaffar Hussain, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir graced the opening ceremony as Guest of Honour while Zaffar Ahmad, Technical Officer, J&K Sports Council and Hilal Ahmad, Deputy Manager Gindun Sports Centre, Srinagar were present as Special Guests.

The ongoing 5 days championship is being organised by J&K Squash Rackets Association with the kind support of J&K UT Apex body for the promotion of Sports & Games Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council at Sports facilities of Sports Council at Squash Complex, Gindun Stadium Rajbagh, Srinagar.