22nd J&K UT Squash Championship begins

Srinagar, Sep 1: Administrative Officer, J&K Sports Council, Sheikh Riyaz declared the 22nd J&K UT Squash championship 2023 as a successful event with huge participation.
A statement said that Muzaffar Hussain, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir graced the opening ceremony as Guest of Honour while Zaffar Ahmad, Technical Officer, J&K Sports Council and Hilal Ahmad, Deputy Manager Gindun Sports Centre, Srinagar were present as Special Guests.
The ongoing 5 days championship is being organised by J&K Squash Rackets Association with the kind support of J&K UT Apex body for the promotion of Sports & Games Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council at Sports facilities of Sports Council at Squash Complex, Gindun Stadium Rajbagh, Srinagar.
Besides all reputed Sports personalities, Sports Promoters and Sports Lovers were present to witness the opening Ceremony of this mega event.
Chief Guest Sheikh Riyaz on the opening ceremony of the championship highlighted the tremendous steps taken for the development and promotion of Squash Sport by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council and J&K Squash Rackets Association.