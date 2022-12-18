260 athletes turn up for J&K SnowShoe Championship at Gulmarg

Srinagar: At the ski resort of Gulmarg, the J&K SnowShoe Championship, which was held on Sunday, attracted more than 260 competitors.

J&K SnowShoe Association conducted the 8th J&K SnowShoe Championship under the auspices of SnowShoe Federation of India and in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir.

It was the first major winter sports event of the season at the premier winter sports destination of J&K. The event competition of both male and female sections in the senior and, junior categories were held.

Over 260 athletes from all over J&K representing various districts, and clubs participated in the event. The competition witnessed major participation from Green Valley Educational Institute, Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson, Delhi Public School Budgam in junior categories.

President J&K SnowShoe Association Tariq Ahmad Zargar and Principal DPS Budgam flagged off the event.