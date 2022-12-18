260 athletes turn up for J&K SnowShoe Championship at Gulmarg

Srinagar: At the ski resort of Gulmarg, the J&K SnowShoe Championship, which was held on Sunday, attracted more than 260 competitors.
J&K SnowShoe Association conducted the 8th J&K SnowShoe Championship under the auspices of SnowShoe Federation of India and in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir.
It was the first major winter sports event of the season at the premier winter sports destination of J&K. The event competition of both male and female sections in the senior and, junior categories were held.
Over 260 athletes from all over J&K representing various districts, and clubs participated in the event. The competition witnessed major participation from Green Valley Educational Institute, Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson, Delhi Public School Budgam in junior categories.
President J&K SnowShoe Association Tariq Ahmad Zargar and Principal DPS Budgam flagged off the event.
In the senior men category, Adil Fayaz of Srinagar emerged as the winner while as Adil Ahmed of Tangmarg bagged second place. Abrar Ahmed of Budgam bagged third place. In the senior women category, National gold medallist, Sara of Srinagar cruised to victory while Toiba Yousuf of Budgam bagged second place. Rutba Altaf of Budgam bagged third place.
In the Junior boys category, Faizan Rafique of Budgam bagged first place while as Shahnawaz of Srinagar bagged second. Umar Bashir of Tangmarg finished third.
In the junior girl’s category, Shaista Mehraj of Budgam, Madeeha of Srinagar and Arbeena of Budgam bagged the first three positions respectively.
At the prize distribution, ceremony Vice President World SnowShoe Federation (WSSF) Mir Muddasir was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.
He hailed the event as one of the best to have been held in Gulmarg with such mass participation.