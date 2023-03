Jammu: Alok Kumar, ADGP (Director Fire & Emergency Services, J&K) along with Pawan Parihar, SSP (Commandant) won prestigious Golf Gross Team Trophy (overall Championship) in 26th All India Police Golf Tournament which was held on March 3-4, in Jay Pee Greens, Noida and was organised by CRPF.

In this National Level Golf Tournament, 23 teams from all State/UT and teams from all Para Military organisations including Assam Rifles and NSG had participated .