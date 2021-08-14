28th District Srinagar badminton championship concludes

In the Under -15 boys category, Shahzaib beat Rehan Manzoor in the final while in the under -15 girls category , Bushra beat Muntaha in the final.

In the Under-19 boys category, Ibrahim Qureshi beat Umair Zahoor in the final while in the men singles category, Ibrahim Qureshi emerged winner by defeating Anil Isaq in the final.

In women's singles, Hadiya beat Azra in the final while the men's doubles team of Ibrahim and Umair beat team of Owais and Sahil in final. In the women's doubles category, the team of Hadiya and Dua beat the team of Bushra and Azra in the final.

In mixed doubles , the team of Amil and Dua beat the team of Sanjeev and Aasiya in the final. In veteran singles ,Uzair Kathjoo emerged as winner while Nisar Amin was runner up.