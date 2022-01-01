29th Junior National Fencing Championship | J&K Sports Council felicitates medal winners

Jammu, Jan 1: A felicitation function was organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Adhoc Committee of JKAFA to honour medal winners of the 29th Junior National Fencing Championship held at Sonipat Haryana from 25th to 28th December 2021.

The medal winners included Shreya Gupta, AnantSamakshi, KritarthiKotwal and Subhanaya Sharma in the girls category and Mayank Sharma, Lakshya Sharma, AmitChib and Suryansh Sharma in the Boys category.