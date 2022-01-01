29th Junior National Fencing Championship | J&K Sports Council felicitates medal winners
Jammu, Jan 1: A felicitation function was organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Adhoc Committee of JKAFA to honour medal winners of the 29th Junior National Fencing Championship held at Sonipat Haryana from 25th to 28th December 2021.
The medal winners included Shreya Gupta, AnantSamakshi, KritarthiKotwal and Subhanaya Sharma in the girls category and Mayank Sharma, Lakshya Sharma, AmitChib and Suryansh Sharma in the Boys category.
In addition to Individual medal winners, a team of Sabre players both men and women were also felicitated by Secretary, J&K Sports Council, NuzhatGul.
Secretary congratulated the medallists, coaches and members of the Adhoc Committee for their excellent performance in the championship and wished good luck for their future endeavours.
Rajeev Sharma, President Hockey J&K, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, also congratulated the medal winners and promised to felicitate the fencers of the UT J&K with the latest equipment.
Divisional Sports Officer, Jammu also congratulated the medallists for the feat.
Rashid Ahmed, Convener of the Adhoc Committee presented the record performance of the players during the championship and expressed gratitude to the J&K government and Sports Council for providing requisite sports facilities and support.