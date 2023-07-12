2nd CEC Cup Polo Tournament commences in Leh

Kargil: The 2nd CEC Cup Polo Tournament commenced in Leh, Ladakh on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig Dr BD Mishra (Retd.) in the presence of Chairman/CEC, Tashi Gyalson inaugurated the 2nd edition of the CEC Cup Polo Tournament at the historic Shagaran Polo ground at Chushot village in Leh.

The inaugural match was played between the Animal Husbandry Department and the Indus Polo Club Chushot. Councillor Chushot Mirza Hussain and HoDs of District Departments, heads of religious organisations, and representatives from tourism stakeholders attended the inaugural ceremony today.

Congratulating players from both teams and also the organisers for organising the event, LG Mishra commended Chairman LAHDC Leh for his initiatives for the development of Ladakh and also for the promotion of the region’s rich culture, heritage and traditions.

Terming polo as a traditional sport of Ladakh,’ LG highlighted the need to promote the game of polo by organising the LG Cup Polo Tournament in Leh also during the Ladakh Festival in which teams from different parts of India would be invited to take part.

He stated that this initiative will also attract tourists and boost tourism activities in different parts of Ladakh. He sought cooperation from the public in organising a high-standard polo tournament.