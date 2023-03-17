Sports

2nd Div. I-League | Downtown Heroes FC suffer 2nd consecutive defeat

Representational Pic
Srinagar, Mar 17: Downtown Heroes FC suffered its second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Second Division I-League as they were outplayed by Delhi Football Club at Minerva Academy Ground, Punjab on Friday.

In the match, Delhi FC beat Downtown Heroes FC by 3-0 goals. It was the second match for the Srinagar-based side in the league and they have now suffered defeat in both matches.

Earlier in its first match, Downtown Heroes FC were defeated by Jagjit Singh Academy by 1-0 goals.

Gaurav Rawat opened the score for Delhi FC in the sixth minute of the match. At half time Delhi FC was leading by 1-0.

In the second half, Delhi FC went on to score two more goals to seal the win by 3-0 goals.

Nirmal Singh Bisht scored the second goal for Delhi FC in the 58th minute and in the 78th minute, Mohammad Inam made it 3-0.

Gaurav Rawat was awarded man of the match and with this win, Delhi FC opened its account on the points table while Downtown Heroes FC suffered a second consecutive defeat.

Downtown Heroes FC is scheduled to play its next match on March 27 at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground against Techtro Swades.

