2ND DIV I-LEAGUE QUALIFIER | Downtown Heroes FC beat United Chirang Duar FC 5-1

Srinagar: Downtown Heroes FC started its campaign in the Second Division I-League qualifiers with a dominant win over United Chirang Duar FC on Sunday.
In the match played, Downtown Heroes FC beat United Duar FC Assam by 5-1 goals.
Ateeb was the main man for Downtown Heroes. Once he scored the first goal, there was no stopping.
It seemed as if the youngster was trying to display why the Downtown side has ‘Heroes’ in its name. His heroic nudging and supreme striking exposed United Chirang’s defence. They had no answer to his furious movements, letting him score four goals.