2nd Division I-League | Downtown Heroes beat Techtro Swades 2-0

Srinagar, Apr 7: Keeping its hopes of qualification alive, Downtown Heroes FC on Friday registered its first away win in the second division I-League as they beat Techtro Swades United FC 2-0 at Minerva Academy Ground, Punjab.
Strikes from Ateeb and Sufiyan were enough for the Srinagar-based side to earn a 2-0 win against Techtro Swades United FC. With this win in Downtown Heroes, FC made a clean sweep against Techtro as they had earlier defeated the same side in the home game. The only two wins out of five matches that Downtown Heroes has played have come against Techtro Swades.
Unlike previous matches, where the Downtown forward line wasted the chances that came it's way, this match saw strikers capitalising on the chances. Ateeb Ahmad Dar scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute. At halftime, Downtown Heroes were leading by 1-0.
In the second half, Downtown continued to look for the goals. In the 69th minute, Sufiyan Sheikh made it 2-0 for them. After that, no goal was scored as Downtown sealed the crucial away three points. Ateeb was awarded man of the match.