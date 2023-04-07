2nd Division I-League | Downtown Heroes beat Techtro Swades 2-0

Strikes from Ateeb and Sufiyan were enough for the Srinagar-based side to earn a 2-0 win against Techtro Swades United FC. With this win in Downtown Heroes, FC made a clean sweep against Techtro as they had earlier defeated the same side in the home game. The only two wins out of five matches that Downtown Heroes has played have come against Techtro Swades.

Unlike previous matches, where the Downtown forward line wasted the chances that came it's way, this match saw strikers capitalising on the chances. Ateeb Ahmad Dar scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute. At halftime, Downtown Heroes were leading by 1-0.