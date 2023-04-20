2ND DIVISION I-LEAGUE | Downtown Heroes FC beat Jagat Singh Palahi FC 1-0

Srinagar: Hosts Downtown Heroes FC kept their hopes alive in the ongoing 2nd Division I-League by defeating table toppers Jagat Singh Palahi FC by 1-0 at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Thursday.
Playing back on home turf after two away matches, Downtown Heroes took full advantage of home conditions. It was a cold wet day with both teams finding it difficult to play in the middle. However, visitors found it more difficult to cope with the freezing rainy weather of Srinagar.
Hosts went into the match with an attacking mindset, knowing nothing less than a win will work for them. They went into the middle with a 3, 3, 4 combination while as Jagat Singh opted for a 2, 4, 4 combination. Having played two matches less than Downtown FC, Jagat Singh FC were contended with applying defensive tactics which ultimately cost them the match. Though they initially tried to attack, with the hope to sneak with an early goal, they failed to convert the chances.
Downtown FC continued to look for the goal but they also were unable to find the back of the net. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw.
In the second half, the hosts looked more dominant than the two. In the 64th minute, previous match hero Parvaj Bhuiya once again turned out as the rescuer for the Downtown Heroes scoring goal for the home side. It was the only goal scored in the match with Downtown Heroes coming out as the winner by 1-0.
With this win, Downtown FC jumped to second place in the group. Jagat FC occupies the top place. Both sides have 13 points but with a better goal average Jagat FC stand at the top. They also have played one match less than Downtown FC.
Parvaj Bhuiya was awarded man of the match. Downtown Heroes is now scheduled to clash with Delhi FC on April 29 in Srinagar. That will be the last day of the group phase and all teams would be in action with all having chances of making it to the final round.