2ND DIVISION I-LEAGUE | Downtown Heroes FC beat Jagat Singh Palahi FC 1-0

Srinagar: Hosts Downtown Heroes FC kept their hopes alive in the ongoing 2nd Division I-League by defeating table toppers Jagat Singh Palahi FC by 1-0 at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Thursday.

Playing back on home turf after two away matches, Downtown Heroes took full advantage of home conditions. It was a cold wet day with both teams finding it difficult to play in the middle. However, visitors found it more difficult to cope with the freezing rainy weather of Srinagar.

Hosts went into the match with an attacking mindset, knowing nothing less than a win will work for them. They went into the middle with a 3, 3, 4 combination while as Jagat Singh opted for a 2, 4, 4 combination. Having played two matches less than Downtown FC, Jagat Singh FC were contended with applying defensive tactics which ultimately cost them the match. Though they initially tried to attack, with the hope to sneak with an early goal, they failed to convert the chances.

Downtown FC continued to look for the goal but they also were unable to find the back of the net. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw.