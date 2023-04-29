2nd Division I-League | Downtown Heroes FC end campaign with 1-1 draw against Delhi FC

Going into its last match of the group stage against Delhi FC in a must-win situation, Downtown Heroes FC failed to cross the final hurdle. The home side needed to win this match in order to make it to the final round while the visitors needed just a draw to seal a spot in the next round.

The match started with Downtown Heroes FC going into an all-out attack with the clear intention of earning full points from the match. Delhi's keeper made a couple of excellent saves in the early minutes to deny the home side a goal. In the 31st minute, in-form forward Parvaj Bhuiya gave the Downtown lead through the beautiful header. At half time, Downtown was leading by 1-0.