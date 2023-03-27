2nd Division I-League | Downtown Heroes FC register 1st win

Srinagar, Mar 27: Downtown Heroes FC started its home fixtures with a win in the second Division I-League at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Monday.
Playing its first match of the league on home turf, Downtown Heroes FC clashed with Techtro Swades United FC.
It was a must-win for the hosts as their journey in the league had a terrible start with two away defeats. Playing its third match of the league and first on home turf, Downtown desperately needed a win, which they achieved. In the match, Downtown Heroes FC beat Techtro Swades United FC 1-0. The 31st-minute strike by Mehran Hilal Dar in the first half was enough for the hosts to earn the full three points from the match. Though visitors tried hard to score an equaliser they failed to find the back of the net.
Downtown Heroes FC should have scored more but their misfiring forward continued to waste opportunities. Though the hosts registered a win which is their first in the league out of three matches played, the concern remains as the side looks vulnerable with a lack of quality in the squad.
In the first match of the league, Downtown Heroes FC suffered a 1-0 defeat against Jagat Singh Palahi Football Club and in the second match were outplayed by Delhi FC 3-0.
Jagat Singh Club remains on top of the points table in Group-A with seven points while Techtro Swades United FC occupies second place with six points.
Delhi FC stands in third place with three points while as Downtown FC is in fourth place with three points. The better goal difference means Delhi FC stand above Downtown Heroes on the points table.
Mumbai City FC reserves remain in fifth place with one point.
Downtown Heroes next will host Mumbai City Reserves on April 2.