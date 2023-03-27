2nd Division I-League | Downtown Heroes FC register 1st win

Playing its first match of the league on home turf, Downtown Heroes FC clashed with Techtro Swades United FC.

It was a must-win for the hosts as their journey in the league had a terrible start with two away defeats. Playing its third match of the league and first on home turf, Downtown desperately needed a win, which they achieved. In the match, Downtown Heroes FC beat Techtro Swades United FC 1-0. The 31st-minute strike by Mehran Hilal Dar in the first half was enough for the hosts to earn the full three points from the match. Though visitors tried hard to score an equaliser they failed to find the back of the net.