2ND DIVISION I-LEAGUE| Hyderya Sports FC set to represent J&K in Bengaluru

Srinagar: Hyderya Sports FC is set to represent J&K in the second division I-League that is going to kick off in Bengaluru from October 4.

After having secured its berth from J&K in second division I-League also known as I-League qualifiers, the Kashmir based professional football club Hyderya Sports FC would be playing its first match on the first day of this season’s event.

They will be kicking off their campaign against Madan Maharaj FC on October 4. The league this season would be held under a bio-secure bubble in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and all matches would be held at Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, from October 4, to October 23.

This season, All India Football Federation has selected 10 clubs for the league and that include Hyderya Sports FC. The teams have been divided into two groups.

Group A includes Rajasthan United FC, Ryntih SC, Madan Maharaj FC, FC Bengaluru United and Hyderya Sports FC. The Group B includes Corbett FC, Kenkre Sports, ARA FC, Kerala United FC and Delhi FC.

With the club set to be lone representation from J&K in the league, Hyderya has already started preparation and would be soon leaving for Bengaluru.

“We are conducting an open trial in TRC synthetic ground for the players of Union Territory. It was open for all and received a huge response,” Hyderya Sports FC manager Munir Hussain Ghazi said.

The club is scheduled to leave for Bengaluru from Srinagar on September 24.

“Our local players set up are almost completed and now we will be boosting our strength by bringing in outside professional players. We will be having a training session with the full squad in Srinagar before leaving for Bengaluru on September 24,” he said.”We wanted our club to have as many players as possible so that they can showcase their talents at the national level”.

He appealed to the government to extend full support to them so that they could take this mission to new heights.

“We have been running this club for more than seven years, but so far the government as well as the sports department has not helped us,” he said.