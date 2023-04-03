2ND DIVISION I-LEAGUE | Mumbai City reserves hold Downtown Heroes to goalless draw

Srinagar: Downtown Heroes FC was held to a goalless draw by Mumbai City FC Reserves in the match of the second division I-League at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground here on Sunday.
The outcome in this home match against the bottom-placed side means that the journey for qualification is going to be tougher for the Srinagar-based side. The problem that has been with Downtown Heroes since the start of the league, was visible once again in the match against Mumbai City Reserves. The forward line of Downtown Heroes FC meant that the Kashmir side had to settle for a goalless draw in this crucial match.
The tactics of the coach were puzzling as he failed to change the forward despite seeing them wasting too many chances. Downtown Heroes should have scored atleast two goals if not for wasted chances.
In the first half, both teams started cautiously and once they got settled, started to look for the goals. Downtown Heroes looked dominant for most of the first half while the young Mumbai City Reserves side was focused on possession. At half time score was 0-0.
In the second half, hosts Downtown Heroes FC looked desperate for the goals and crucial three points. Shahmeer Tariq replaced Dhruvmil Pandya in the 46th minute. Downtown made its second change in the 63rd minute bringing in Aafreen Basharat Parray in place of Amey Bhatkal. They got a couple of close chances but failed to capitalise. The hosts made a third change in the 70th minute. Hayat Bashir replaced Ateeb Ahmad. Despite changes, nothing changed in the middle with both teams failing to find the back of the net. The match ended in a 0-0 draw with teams sharing one point each.
With this draw, Downtown Heroes FC now have four points from four matches. After playing four matches, Downtown Heroes FC now occupy third place with four points in the group while Jagat Singh Palahi occupies the top place with 10 points. Techtro Swadesh stands at second place with six points.
Missing two points against a developmental side like Mumbai City on home turf is going to haunt Downtown Heroes dearly in the qualifying race. These were the points for grabbing that they missed.
They next face Techtro Swadesh United FC on April 7 at Minerwa Academy ground.