2ND DIVISION I-LEAGUE | Mumbai City reserves hold Downtown Heroes to goalless draw

Srinagar: Downtown Heroes FC was held to a goalless draw by Mumbai City FC Reserves in the match of the second division I-League at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground here on Sunday.

The outcome in this home match against the bottom-placed side means that the journey for qualification is going to be tougher for the Srinagar-based side. The problem that has been with Downtown Heroes since the start of the league, was visible once again in the match against Mumbai City Reserves. The forward line of Downtown Heroes FC meant that the Kashmir side had to settle for a goalless draw in this crucial match.

The tactics of the coach were puzzling as he failed to change the forward despite seeing them wasting too many chances. Downtown Heroes should have scored atleast two goals if not for wasted chances.

In the first half, both teams started cautiously and once they got settled, started to look for the goals. Downtown Heroes looked dominant for most of the first half while the young Mumbai City Reserves side was focused on possession. At half time score was 0-0.