2nd Division League | Downtown Heroes FC beat Mumbai City FC Reserves

Srinagar, Apr 12: Downtown Heroes FC kept its hopes of qualifying for the final round of 2nd Division I-League 2022-23 alive by winning its crucial away match against hosts Mumbai City FC Reserves at Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday.
In the match, the Srinagar-based side defeated hosts Mumbai City by 2-0 goals to jump to second place on the points table in Group-I.
Ateeb Ahmad scored the first goal of the match for Downtown Heroes in the 44th minute and only three minutes later in stoppage time,RinreithanShaiza made it 2-0 for Downtown Heroes.
At half time, Downtown Heroes were leading by 2-0 goals. In the second half, both teams made a lot of changes in hope of goals. But no goal was scored in the second half, as Downtown Heroes sealed the win by a 2-0 margin.
ParvajBhuiya of Mumbai City was awarded the Player of the Match award.
It is the third win for the Downtown Heroes in the league out of six matches played. The previous two wins had both come against TechtroSwades FC while Downtown Heroes FC suffered away defeats against Delhi FC and Jagat Singh FC. In its previous home match against Mumbai FC, Downtown had to settle for a 0-0 draw. With 10 points from six matches, Downtown Heroes have jumped to second place on the points table. Jagat Singh Palahi FC who occupy the top spot have 10 points from four matches while Delhi FC standing in the third spot has nine points from five matches.
Downtown Heroes FC now move back home to play its last two home matches of the group phase. They are scheduled to clash with Jagat Singh Palahi in Srinagar on April 20. It last match of the group is scheduled on April 29 against Delhi FC in Srinagar.