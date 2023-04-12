2nd Division League | Downtown Heroes FC beat Mumbai City FC Reserves

It is the third win for the Downtown Heroes in the league out of six matches played. The previous two wins had both come against TechtroSwades FC while Downtown Heroes FC suffered away defeats against Delhi FC and Jagat Singh FC. In its previous home match against Mumbai FC, Downtown had to settle for a 0-0 draw. With 10 points from six matches, Downtown Heroes have jumped to second place on the points table. Jagat Singh Palahi FC who occupy the top spot have 10 points from four matches while Delhi FC standing in the third spot has nine points from five matches.

Downtown Heroes FC now move back home to play its last two home matches of the group phase. They are scheduled to clash with Jagat Singh Palahi in Srinagar on April 20. It last match of the group is scheduled on April 29 against Delhi FC in Srinagar.