2nd edition of ‘Snow Marathon’ to be held on March 12

Srinagar: After the success of the first edition of 'Snow Marathon Lahaul', the second edition of the much-awaited world’s highest is back on March 12 at Sissu near the Atal Tunnel’s North Portal lies in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

As per the statement, the event which is being organised by District Lahaul and Spiti Administration and Reach India call upon runners across the country to compete in full (42 kms) and half (21 kms) marathon along with ten and five-kilometre runs for both categories. The event is recognized by the Fit India Movement of the Government of India.