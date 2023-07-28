2nd ODI | India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies

For India, apart from presenting them a chance to seal the ODI series, it is also another opportunity for them to experiment from the second ODI at the same venue yet again and see where various players stand in the lead-up to the mega event.

Ishan Kishan did well as an opener in top-scoring with 52, but could bat in the middle-order or maybe India can give a look-in to Sanju Samson. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja showed left-arm spin mastery to bamboozle West Indies, but whether the visitors give a chance to Yuzvendra Chahal in Saturday’s match, it remains to be seen.