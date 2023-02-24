2nd Test, Day 1 | Brook’s unbeaten 184 puts England in control against New Zealand

Brook was well on course for his maiden double ton but showers in the final session brought an early end to the day with the 24-year-old unbeaten on 184 off just 169 balls - including 24 fours and 5 sixes, driving England to 315-3 at stumps.

At the other end, he had Joe Root for company, who notched up his 29th Test hundred (101 not out). The pair added an undefeated stand worth 294 for the fourth wicket to snatch the momentum away from the home side.