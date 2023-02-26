2nd Test: New Zealand defiant on follow-on as England push for victory

In response to England’s first innings score of 435/8 declared, New Zealand was bundled out for 209 in their first innings with pacer Stuart Broad wiping off their tail with a three-wicket burst on the third morning at the Basin Reserve here.

Trailing by 226 runs, New Zealand came up with a defiant effort in their second innings to reach 202 for 3 in 83 overs, still trailing England by 26 runs. With seven-second innings wickets in hand, New Zealand, who won the toss and elected to field, will be hoping to gain a substantial lead to force England on the back foot.