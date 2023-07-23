2nd Test: Rohit’s fifty, Siraj five-fer put India on top against WI

Rohit superbly flicked Roach over long-on for six in his ODI batting style, followed by driving Joseph through point for four. After pulling Joseph for six, Rohit got a life when Gabriel dropped a catch off Holder and got another reprieve shortly as Kirk McKenzie shelled a chance at square leg.

None of this deterred Rohit’s aggressive style of play, reminding many of England’s Bazball effect, as he lofted Joseph for six, flicked Holder in the gap for four and got his fifty in 35 balls with a pull past keeper off Gabriel, also his fastest half-century in the format.

With Jaiswal getting a brace of fours via pulls, Rohit superbly placed a punch off Gabriel in the gap on the offside before he ran out of luck as his pull went to the hands of fine leg. After Gill played his first ball, skies opened up for rain and players went off, with early lunch called in.

Earlier in the morning, with the second new ball being just 5.1 overs old, India made early inroads when Mukesh Kumar struck in the first over of the day, beating Alick Athanaze on the inside edge and trapping him lbw for 37.

In the next over, Holder pushed hard at a full outswinger from Siraj and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for a low catch to his right. Alzarri Joseph survived an lbw appeal off Siraj on review, but a ball later, he was trapped lbw by the wobble-seam delivery from the fast bowler.

India continued to persist with aggressive field settings, keeping three slips and two men at gully or a deep third man when Siraj bowled. When Mukesh was operating, the field varied between six, five or four slip fielders, and at times three slips, a gully and a leg gully.

That reaped reward when Roach slashed hard at a wide outswinger from Siraj and took the outside edge behind to Kishan. On the very next ball, Siraj trapped Gabriel lbw for a golden duck to end up with his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Rohit’s fifty and his stand with Jaiswal ensured India are in ascendancy in the match.