3 day Snow Carnival begins at Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah Feb 18 : A three-day snow carnival to showcase the beauty of snow filled meadows and harness its adventure potential began on Friday at the snow-covered Jaie meadow in Bhadarwah.
The carnival to help revive tourism sector which got badly effected due to COVID-19 pandemic is being organised by Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhadarwah in collaboration with district administration.
The event was inaugurated by Distric Development Council Chairman Doda Dhananter Singh Kotwal along with DC Doda Vikas Sharma, CO 4RR Col Rajat Parmar, SSP Abdul Qyoom and ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Chowdhary.
In this event, snow games were included like snow skiing, sledging, Zorbing ball, snow trekking, hot air balloon, horse riding, snow volleyball and tug of war beside Cultural activities, Bhadarwahi Dheku and tribal folk dances. These games were carried out for the first time here at Jaie during winters.
Speaking on the occasion Monday, Co. Rajat Parmar said that the Army intends to help develop Bhadarwah at par with other tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the virgin tourism destinations in Bhadarwah have huge potential to attract adventure tourists which needs to be fully exploited. He also added this carnival can act as catalyst to revive tourism and to explore various unexplored tourism destinations to provide much wider choices to the tourists.
District Development Commissioner Vikas Sharma stated that the 21st centuries tourist are looking for new experience and Bhadarwah will be one of those places that will give them the real experience that they are looking for. He further added, “The government has identified various destinations in Bhadarwah where the work for boosting tourism will start and adventure tourism at high altitude meadows and is one of them.”
The tourists and local residents, including participants, lauded this step taken by the administration as it will boost the winter tourism at Bhadarwah which is famous for snow filled meadows and glaciers. They all were excited about these snow games. Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chairman District Development Council Council Doda, said that this initiative of the Army will be a great thing for revival of our economy. He also urged the tourism department to pay attention to these places to boost the infrastructural development.