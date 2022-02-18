3 day Snow Carnival begins at Bhadarwah

District Development Commissioner Vikas Sharma stated that the 21st centuries tourist are looking for new experience and Bhadarwah will be one of those places that will give them the real experience that they are looking for. He further added, “The government has identified various destinations in Bhadarwah where the work for boosting tourism will start and adventure tourism at high altitude meadows and is one of them.”

The tourists and local residents, including participants, lauded this step taken by the administration as it will boost the winter tourism at Bhadarwah which is famous for snow filled meadows and glaciers. They all were excited about these snow games. Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chairman District Development Council Council Doda, said that this initiative of the Army will be a great thing for revival of our economy. He also urged the tourism department to pay attention to these places to boost the infrastructural development.