3 J&K U-16 cricketers selected for NCA

The three cricketers have got the BCCI selector’s nod on the back of their impressive performance in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy tournament.

“The Camps will be held in Mumbai, Surat and Anantpur from April 17 to May 11. These three players from J&K in the U-16 age group have been selected after four players were selected in the U-19 men’s age group a few days back,” Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA said in a statement issued.