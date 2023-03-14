3 J&K U-16 cricketers selected for NCA

Srinagar, Mar 14: Three J&K Under-16 cricketers Jeevesh Gupta, Mudasir Abdullah and Dhruv Sharma have been selected for the National camp scheduled to be held at National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bangalore.
The three cricketers have got the BCCI selector’s nod on the back of their impressive performance in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy tournament.
“The Camps will be held in Mumbai, Surat and Anantpur from April 17 to May 11. These three players from J&K in the U-16 age group have been selected after four players were selected in the U-19 men’s age group a few days back,” Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA said in a statement issued.
Dhruv who hails from Jammu scored a double ton of 236 runs off 224 balls while Jeevesh from Jammu took a big haul of wickets including a few 5-wicket hauls in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.
Mudasir from Bandipora took a six-wicket haul against formidable Tamil Nadu and was simply brilliant throughout the tournament.
“The young cricketers will not only have the benefit of honing their skills under the best coaches in the country but will also have the opportunity of learning things from their equally talented or even more talented counterparts from other States/UTs with whom they will rub the shoulders during the Camp,” added Brig Gupta.