Srinagar: Three highly regarded football players from Kashmir have been chosen for the India Under-17 football squad for the matches against the UAE and Uzbekistan, which is a significant victory for J&K football.

Tajamul Islam, Faizan Waheed, and Huzaifa Ahmad Dar, three young players who have been a part of the national camp for the past year or so, have been included in the 22-man India roster for the friendly matchup against the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.