306 not out: Wadhwan becomes first J&K batter to score triple century

The skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored an unbeaten 306 run knock as J&K declared their first innings on 563/8 in the match of Under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy against hosts Mizoram at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, Mizoram.

It was a brilliant knock from Wadhwan who is the wicket-keeper batter as J&K dominated the first two days of the match. No J&K batter has ever scored Triple Century at the National level and Wadhwan is the first one to do that.