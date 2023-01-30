306 not out: Wadhwan becomes first J&K batter to score triple century

Srinagar, Jan 30: One of the highly talented rising stars in J&K Cricket, Kanhaiya Wadhwan on Monday created history by becoming the first-ever batter from J&K to score a Triple Century in the National arena.
The skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored an unbeaten 306 run knock as J&K declared their first innings on 563/8 in the match of Under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy against hosts Mizoram at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, Mizoram.
It was a brilliant knock from Wadhwan who is the wicket-keeper batter as J&K dominated the first two days of the match. No J&K batter has ever scored Triple Century at the National level and Wadhwan is the first one to do that.
In reply, Mizoram was struggling at 133/9 at stumps on day 2 today as speedster Waseem Bashir took a five-wicket haul by conceding just 14 runs in his 12 overs, while Mujtaba Yousuf bagged 2 wickets and Lone Nasir Muzaffar claimed one. Jehu Anderson (48) and Lalhriatrenga (39) were the main contributors, while Marty (14) and Sahil Reza (13), none of the other batters could cross the double-figure mark.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 359/5, J&K rode on a magnificent triple century by Kanhaiya Wadhawan and scored a massive total of 563/8 in 100 overs before declaring their innings.
Showing his class Kanhaiya shifted gears after each fifty and hundred to make almost run a ball, scoring an unbeaten 306 off 309 balls. His inning included 31 fours and 2 sixes.
Kanhaiya had partnerships of 67 runs with Arya Thakur (46), 106 runs with Shubham Singh Pundir (55), 151 runs with Yawar Hassan (45) and 136 runs with Nasir Lone (60).
For Mizoram, Tluanga and F Lalruatfella bagged 2 wickets each, while Nunfela and Malsawma claimed one wicket each.
Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA congratulated Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Waseem Bashir for a brilliant show.
Former cricketer Sanjeeva Choudhary termed Kanhaiya a great talent who needs to look after.
“A dream knock and historic one. This youngster has got a lot of talent and potential. He has been consistently performing at age group level and it was surprising not to see him part of the Ranji trophy squad that performed miserably this season,” said star cricketer Abid Nabi.
“Kanhaiya Wadhwan now has nothing to prove and should be an automatic selection for the future senior sides,” Abid added.
Brief Score:
Ist Innings
J&K: 563/8 d ( Kanhaiya 306*, Nasir 60, Tlanmawia 2-wkts).
Mizoram: 133/9 (Jehu 48, Wasim 5-wkts, Mujtaba 2-wkts)