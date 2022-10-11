36TH NATIONAL GAMES | Abhishek Jamwal bags gold medal for J&K in Wushu

Srinagar: At the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Tuesday, J&K won its first gold medal in the Wushu competition.

Wushu competitor Abhishek Jamwal took home J&K’s first and only gold medal of the current games. In the 56-kilogram division, the gifted Wushu competitor advanced to Monday’s final. Abhishek won the gold medal for J&K on Tuesday after defeating a competitor from Punjab in the final.

J&K missed second gold on Tuesday by a whisker as another Wushu athlete Abhijeet Singh lost his final against an athlete from Uttar Pradesh. He had to settle for silver. In Wushu, J&K finished with, one gold, one silver and four bronze medals. Pankaj Raina, Ishant Singh, Owais Sarwar and Pratham Singh bagged bronze medals.

Villayat Hussain had earlier bagged silver for J&K in K1-Slalom while Idrees Hussain bagged bronze in Canoeing. J&K also bagged three bronze medals in Fencing and one bronze in Gymnastics.

J&K finished with 12 medals in the games and at the 27th spot on the medal tally.

Hailing Abhishek Jamwal, Dronacharya Awardee Wushu coach Kuldeep Hando said that it is a proud moment for the whole of J&K.

“Every medal that is won in National Games is important but to win Gold is special. Abhishek has made whole J&K proud and it is the only gold J&K bagged in current games in all disciplines,” he said.

Meanwhile LG J&K, Manoj Sinha congratulated Abhishek for the win.