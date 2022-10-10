36TH NATIONAL GAMES | J&K win 6 medals in Wushu

Srinagar: In the ongoing 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat, J&K won six medals on Monday in the Wushu category.

J&K’s Wushu athletes won two silver medals after qualifying for the finals on Monday. In Wushu that same day, J&K also won four bronze medals.

With six more medals added to the total, J&K now has 12 medals overall and is ranked 29th in the medals standings. J&K has a chance to move up the ladder with two Wushu players in the final and the potential for a gold medal is still present.