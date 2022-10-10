36TH NATIONAL GAMES | J&K win 6 medals in Wushu

Srinagar: In the ongoing 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat, J&K won six medals on Monday in the Wushu category.
J&K’s Wushu athletes won two silver medals after qualifying for the finals on Monday. In Wushu that same day, J&K also won four bronze medals.
With six more medals added to the total, J&K now has 12 medals overall and is ranked 29th in the medals standings. J&K has a chance to move up the ladder with two Wushu players in the final and the potential for a gold medal is still present.
Abhishek Jamwal and Abhijeet Singh triumphed in their semifinal Wushu matches on Monday. They won the silver medal by making it to the final. On Tuesday, the team has a chance to capture the gold.
In the semifinals of the Wushu competition, Pankaj Raina, Ishant Singh, Owais, and Pratham Singh were defeated and had to settle for the bronze.
Three bronze medals in fencing, one in gymnastics, one silver, one bronze in water sports, and two silver, and four bronze medals in wushu have been won by J&K thus far.