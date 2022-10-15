36th National Games | J&K’s campaign ends on a disappointing note

With 128 medals and more gold medals (61), Services took first place, followed by Maharashtra with 140 medals and Haryana with 116 medals.

The 36th National Games’ performance by the J&K contingents was dismal from that standpoint. Compared to the prior game release, it has been worse. J&K won 15 medals in the 35th National Games, which were held in Kerala in 2015, and finished 22nd in the medals table. J&K won 12 medals and finished on the 27th spot in the medals table in the 34th National Games, which were held in Jharkhand in 2011.

J&K had done well in 33rd National Games 2007 in Assam, bagging 16 medals and finishing in 20th place.