36th National Games | Villayat bags silver, Idrees bronze medal for J&K

Srinagar: By winning two gold on Sunday at the 36th National Games 2022 being held in Gujarat, watersports athletes from Kashmir brought honour to J&K.
In addition to winning another bronze medal on Sunday, J&K won their first silver medal of the current games. Kashmiri athletes brought honour to the entire sports community by winning medals for J&K in the watersports category.
In the K-1 Slalom semifinal, which was the first race of the day, Villayat Hussain prevailed and advanced to the final. Villyat finished with silver after losing in the final to a competitor from Madhya Pradesh.
The silver medal is J&K's first at the current games. Villayat had previously won his Saturday qualifying and quarterfinal races.
Another watersport athlete from Kashmir, Idrees Hussain lost his semifnal race in C-1 and then went on to win race for the third position. With that Idrees had to settle for the bronze medal. In watersports , J&K bagged two medals on Sunday to push medal tally of J&K in the games to six.
Later in the day Kuldeep Hando CEO of Wushu Association announced that J&K has secured six medals in the Wushu in National Games with six wushu athletes qualifying for the semifinals.