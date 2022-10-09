36th National Games | Villayat bags silver, Idrees bronze medal for J&K

Srinagar: By winning two gold on Sunday at the 36th National Games 2022 being held in Gujarat, watersports athletes from Kashmir brought honour to J&K.

In addition to winning another bronze medal on Sunday, J&K won their first silver medal of the current games. Kashmiri athletes brought honour to the entire sports community by winning medals for J&K in the watersports category.

In the K-1 Slalom semifinal, which was the first race of the day, Villayat Hussain prevailed and advanced to the final. Villyat finished with silver after losing in the final to a competitor from Madhya Pradesh.