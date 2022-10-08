36th National Games | Villayat, Idrees book semifinal berths in watersports

Srinagar: J&K was able to secure two semifinal berths with the watersports competition beginning on Saturday at the ongoing 36th National Games 2022- Gujarat.

Villayat Hussain, a champion kayaker from Kashmir, qualified for the K-1 Slalom semifinals for J&K. On his journey to the semifinal, he won both his Heat 1 and Quarterfinal finishes. Villayat is a good candidate for the medal having already won several medals at the national level in kayaking.

Idrees Hussain qualified for the Canoe men’s semifinals in another competition. Along the way to the semifinals, he won the Heat 1 and Quarterfinal as well. The semifinal games are slated to take place on Sunday.

J&K has only won four bronze medals in the competition so far. They are listed as having the 29th most medals.

J&K is hoping to win a medal in the Wushu category, which might help it place a little higher in the medal standings. The prestigious multisport competition got underway on September 29 and is set to end on October 12.