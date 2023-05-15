37TH NATIONAL GAMES | ‘Inclusion of Pencak Silat, Sqay disciplines will benefit J&K athletes’

Srinagar: The inclusion of martial art disciplines of Pencak Silat and Sqay in the upcoming 37th edition of the National Games scheduled to be held in Goa is a major boost for the athletes of J&K.
The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the Logo for the 37th National Games 2023 in the presence of Union MoS for Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik in Panjim on Sunday.
The 37th edition of the premier sports extravaganza of the country will be featuring 43 sports disciplines. The 36th edition of the Games that was held in Gujarat featured only 36 disciplines. The Goa edition of the games has seen an increase in events with a total being 43 including two demo sports disciplines. The games will feature competition in 41 disciplines.
The inclusion of the martial art disciplines of Pencak Silat and Sqay in the games is big news for the martial art fraternity of J&K and the overall sports fraternity.
J&K which has got no great track record in the National Games is a dominant force in Sqay and Pencak Silat disciplines. With the inclusion of these two disciplines, the medal tally of J&K in the National Games is going to witness a dramatic increase.
Sqay is known as Kashmiri traditional martial art and is based in Kashmir. It has both National and International federations based in Kashmir with Mir Nazir being known as its founder.
Pencak Silat is Indonesian martial art and is hugely popular in J&K. Its Indian Federation is also based in Kashmir and J&K athletes have been bagging medals in the discipline at the National and International stages.
In the 36th National Games, J&K performed poorly as they finished 27th place among 36 teams. In total J&K bagged only 12 medals in Gujarat.
However, that is likely to change in Goa as J&K has got a stronghold in both the martial art disciplines included. The medal tally and position in the National Games for J&K are going to get a major boost in Goa.
“We are extremely happy and so is every Pencak Silat player of J&K. Though it is big news for Pencak Silat players from all over India, for J&K players it is extra special,” said a Pencak Silat Association official.
“J&K Pencak Silat players have brought laurels for J&K at the National and International levels. Now the time has come to make J&K proud in the National Games. We are confident to win multiple medals in the games for J&K,” an official said.
Sqay Martial Arts Association officials said that it is big news not only for Sqay players of J&K but for the entire J&K.
“Sqay is a Kashmiri martial art and it has now got recognition at the National level. Though it already has got its recognition to get featured in the biggest sports event of the Country is a big achievement and a proud moment for the entire J&K,” the official said.
“It is a major boost for entire J&K sports as J&K will now be able to win more medals in the National games. We have got a stronghold in this discipline and have been dominating the National arena. The inclusion of Sqay in the National Games will provide extra motivation to athletes to do better and work harder,” the official added.
Apart from these two disciplines, J&K has got a strong track record in Wushu, Watersports, Fencing, Gymnastics, Shooting and Archery.