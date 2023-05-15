37TH NATIONAL GAMES | ‘Inclusion of Pencak Silat, Sqay disciplines will benefit J&K athletes’

The inclusion of the martial art disciplines of Pencak Silat and Sqay in the games is big news for the martial art fraternity of J&K and the overall sports fraternity.

J&K which has got no great track record in the National Games is a dominant force in Sqay and Pencak Silat disciplines. With the inclusion of these two disciplines, the medal tally of J&K in the National Games is going to witness a dramatic increase.

Sqay is known as Kashmiri traditional martial art and is based in Kashmir. It has both National and International federations based in Kashmir with Mir Nazir being known as its founder.

Pencak Silat is Indonesian martial art and is hugely popular in J&K. Its Indian Federation is also based in Kashmir and J&K athletes have been bagging medals in the discipline at the National and International stages.

In the 36th National Games, J&K performed poorly as they finished 27th place among 36 teams. In total J&K bagged only 12 medals in Gujarat.

However, that is likely to change in Goa as J&K has got a stronghold in both the martial art disciplines included. The medal tally and position in the National Games for J&K are going to get a major boost in Goa.