3rd District Karate Championship kicks off in Udhampur

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, graced the event as the chief guest. More than 500 enthusiastic participants showcased their skills.

In her address, the chief guest praised the organisers for successfully hosting the championship, emphasizing its role in providing a platform for young talents within the district and promoting a healthy sports culture in society. She encouraged the participants to engage in sports for both physical and mental well-being and commended the organizers for instilling the spirit of sportsmanship.