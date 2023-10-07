3rd District Karate Championship kicks off in Udhampur

Udhampur, Oct 7 : The 3rd District Level Karate Championship 2023-24, catering to boys and girls in the sub-junior, cadet, junior, and senior categories, commenced today here in Riwayat Hall. The event was organized by the Karate Association District Udhampur.
Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, graced the event as the chief guest. More than 500 enthusiastic participants showcased their skills.
In her address, the chief guest praised the organisers for successfully hosting the championship, emphasizing its role in providing a platform for young talents within the district and promoting a healthy sports culture in society. She encouraged the participants to engage in sports for both physical and mental well-being and commended the organizers for instilling the spirit of sportsmanship.
Later, Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai, presented prizes and mementos to the deserving winners and runners-up.