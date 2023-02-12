3rd Edition of Khelo India | Sunny weather brings joy on faces of players

Gulmarg: Sunny weather blessed Gulmarg on Sunday giving respite to players and organisers as all the events scheduled for the day were conducted smoothly at all the venues.

All the players, coaches, and officials donning their jerseys with enthusiastic spirit reached the venues early to earn time for the final practice before matches.

One of the Alpine G slalom players while expressing his happiness said that it is a great opportunity to participate in the 3rd Edition of Khelo India.

He said that today the weather is very pleasant and he hopes to give his best to make his state proud.