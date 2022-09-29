3rd J&K Carrom championship concludes

Srinagar: The 3rd J&K UT Carrom Championship concluded on Thursday with Director Industries Kashmir Saloni Rai giving away prizes at Indoor Hall, Polo Ground here.

The two day event witnessed participation of more than 265 players from various districts of J&K in both boys and girls sections.

Director Industries Kashmir, Saloni Rai was chief guest on the concluding ceremony while as Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir Zeeshan Khan, General Secretary J&K Carrom Association Adil Rashid Shah, Organizing Secretary Adfar Jan, members Arif Sultan, Dawar Rashid, President Budgam Carrom Association Gulzar Khan, Umain Zahoor of Decathlon Sports India and other members of the association were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Saloni Rai termed it a new experience for her to be amoung the Kashmir youth.

"It is first time in Kashmir that I am attending any function and that too of sports. I am delighted to be here amoung youngsters who have turned out in large number," Director Industries said.

"It is good thing youth are taking part in sports activities and stadium are buzzing with the activities. I congratulate all the winners and also congratulate organizers for the sucessfull conduct of the event," she said

General Secretary of the Association Adil Rashid Shah said that winners of this event would be representing J&K in the 50th Golden Jubilee Senior National Carrom Championship which will be held at Kalkatori Indoor Stadium New Delhi.

Zeeshan Khan Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir congratulated and encouraged the players and asked them bring laurels for the J&K.