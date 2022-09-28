3rd J&K Carrom Championship inaugurated

Srinagar: The 3rd J&K level Carrom Championship was inaugurated at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here on Wednesday.
The two day event was inaugurated by Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir, Zeeshan Khan in presence of J&K Carrom Association General Secretary Adil Rashid Shah, Secretary Arif Sultan, member Dawar Rashid and Organizing Secretary Adfar Jan.
In the event around 240 players from all over the Jammu & Kashmir are participating. Around 98 matches were played on the inaugural day.
The event is open for the districts where district level tournaments were not held and no entry was accepted from the players district level tournaments were held.
In Senior Men section, Nasir Khan defeated Wahid Lone , Nazim Fayaz defeated Nadeem Shafi, Haroon Parray defeated Athar Shakeel, Danish Shafi defeated Abbas Ali and Rameez Ahmad Defeated Fardeen.
In women section, Qazima Khursheed defeated Tousia Altaf, Munazah Hussain defeated Tabish Ashraf, Sumera Jan defeated Ulfat and Anzalna Rafiq defeated Razia Riyaz.
In junior boys section, Abid Hilal defeated Uzair, Naseer defeated Bazil, Zaid defeated Haroon and Numan Shabir defeated Zahid Manzoor.
In Junior girls Section, Muntazir defeated Adfar Jan, Sumaira Jan defeated Saqiba Javid and Insha Hameed defeated Rabia.