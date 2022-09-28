3rd J&K Carrom Championship inaugurated

Srinagar: The 3rd J&K level Carrom Championship was inaugurated at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here on Wednesday.

The two day event was inaugurated by Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir, Zeeshan Khan in presence of J&K Carrom Association General Secretary Adil Rashid Shah, Secretary Arif Sultan, member Dawar Rashid and Organizing Secretary Adfar Jan.

In the event around 240 players from all over the Jammu & Kashmir are participating. Around 98 matches were played on the inaugural day.

The event is open for the districts where district level tournaments were not held and no entry was accepted from the players district level tournaments were held.