3rd Kashmir Gold Cup Taekwondo concludes

Srinagar: The 3rd Kashmir Gold Cup Taekwondo championship organised by National Sports Club in collaboration with J&K Sports Council concluded at Sher-i- Kashmir Indoor Stadium, here on Tuesday.

In the event players from Jammu and Kashmir and outside of Jammu and Kashmir participated.

Aglow Institute Chadoora Budgam emerged as the overall winner of the event while Punjab was declared 2nd runner up and Linton Hall School Raj Bag grabbed 3rd position.

Raja Ghulam Nabi Wani, the organising secretary of the event was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.